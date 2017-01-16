Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland man given little chance of ever being able to walk has defied the odds to complete a 23-mile charity trek.

Daniel Peacock, 26, underwent a number of operations at Sheffield Children’s Hospital when he was younger to correct club feet.

Now he has handed over a cheque for £1,400 to the Children’s Hospital Charity after completing Huddersfield Town’s Walk for Pounds fundraiser alongside Town ambassador Andy Booth.

“I was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital from the age of eight for my feet,” said Daniel. “They were almost completely inverted so I needed multiple operations to correct them which involved a lot of bone breaking and repositioning. There was a lot of discomfort and pain but it was definitely all worth it. I wanted to do this walk as a way of giving something back to the hospital.”

More than 100 football fans took part in the “Hillsborough to Home” Walk for Pounds event last autumn.

“When I was younger there’s no chance I would have thought I could have done a 23-mile walk,” said Daniel. “No chance at all. I still can’t believe that I’ve actually done it to be honest.

“It’s a testimony to how good my treatment was. I met Andy Booth when he visited the wards with the team when I was eight years old at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“To be able to walk alongside him on this fundraiser was amazing.”