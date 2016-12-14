Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland mum has been sentenced for child neglect after police officers found her unconscious in a filthy house with two youngsters.

A judge heard yesterday (Tues) that a family support worker had alerted the police earlier this year when she could not get a response at the house, but could see two children inside.

Prosecutor Richard Walters told Bradford Crown Court that when the officers went into the house they found food, toys and clothing discarded on the floor along with some medication.

He said the boy and girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were in the living room and when they were asked where there mum was they said she was asleep in the kitchen.

Mr Walters said the defendant, who also cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, was slumped in a chair and the officers initially thought she may have been dead.

But she was still breathing and the court heard that an empty bottle of wine and a crack pipe were found on a table.

Mr Walters said the officers were aware of a overpowering smell of urine and faeces in the house and further discarded crack pipes were found.

The court heard that there was only ham and cheese in the fridge and the officers couldn’t find any clean sleeping areas for the children.

The woman claimed that the mess had built up over the weekend and she would have cleaned it up and she said her prescription medication had made her feel drowsy.

Mr Walters pointed out that although the state of the house was fairly serious there was no reference to the young children being malnourished.

Barrister Anne-Marie Hutton, for the defendant, said she had been out of trouble for several years and this offending had resulted from a relapse into using drugs.

Judge Roger Thomas QC said the woman would not be sent to prison for the offences, but he said the children had been living in terrible conditions.

“It makes you heart sink when you look at photographs like this and think young children were in that household,” he told the defendant.

“If you get on top of your drugs and get yourself back on an even keel one hopes you might be able to be useful again as a parent in those young children’s lives.

“So the social services department will work with you and your family and now the probation service are going to fit into this as well and they will be assisting and guiding you by ensuring you keep to the order.”

The woman was made the subject of 12-month community order which includes a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months.