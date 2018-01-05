Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Elland nursery will be out of action for some time after an electrical fault sparked a major fire.

Four engines from Rastrick, Halifax, Huddersfield and Cleckheaton were called out at 7.15am today (Fri) to deal with the blaze at Elland Day Nursery, Northgate. No-one was injured.

Rastrick crew commander Elliott Webster said the fire had started following a suspected electrical fault in the wiring in the entrance hall of the two-storey building.

He said: “There was quite a lot of damage to the building and it was heavily smoke logged due to all the doors being left open. The manager saw smoke coming out and we got to grips with it as soon as we could.”

It’s unclear when the nursery will open again.