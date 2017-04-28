Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems everyone is doing their bit to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire. Ellie Jagger decided to crochet a bicycle.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Ellie, from Liversedge , has just completed her fun task after crocheting for two evenings a week since January. The bike, covered in sparkly wool and glitter in random colours, has been fixed to the outside of her house on the A62 Leeds Road overlooking the route by husband Andy.

“I’ve been crocheting for more than 30 years and I’m very fast,” she said. “I wanted to do something that would put a smile on people’s face.”

And it has. Whenever passing buses are caught in traffic the passengers on the top deck can be seen taking photographs on their mobile phones.

Ellie, a health care assistant, crochets for a hobby. At weekends she and Andy, both keen motorcyclists, attend rallies where they sell mad woollen hats to fellow bikers. After the end of the Tour the bicycle will travel with them “like a two-wheeled advert.”

She adds: “I do strange hats all the time but this is the biggest thing I have ever done. It’s an honour for the race to go past our house.”