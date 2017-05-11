Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What began as a bit of fun to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire has resulted in Ellie Jagger being invited to add something unique to the folk art collection held by Kirklees Museums.

The item in question is a crocheted bicycle, currently bracketed to the front of Ellie’s house on Leeds Road in Liversedge.

But not for long, as curators at the Tolson Museum in Huddersfield have decided it’s the perfect addition to their collection.

Ellie says she is “thrilled to bits” to think that her unusual tribute might live on into the future.

“A neighbour who works for the museums said he had put the bike on Facebook. Then someone asked if I would donate it. I said I would with pleasure.

“I think it’s fantastic – my mother is very proud! I’m thrilled to bits that they want something that I did as a bit of fun.”

Husband Andy tipped off the Examiner about his wife’s winning ways with yarn. Adds Ellie: “I think he was more pleased than me. He is very proud of me.”

Katina Bill, a curator at Tolson Museum, said Ellie’s bike represented “fun, excitement and skill” and that it was hoped to position it in the Tolson’s transport gallery.