When sex isn't fun it can occasionally be funny .

And for Sexual Elf Week - a week designed to promote safe sex - Huddersfield Student Union is collecting embarrassing sex tales.

There are prizes for the best of the worst as long as they are submitted by December 1 in time for Sexual Elf Week (December 4 to 8).

The competition is open to all students at the University of Huddersfield - and don't worry, your name and any other identifying details will be kept private.

You can submit your stories here .

The most embarrassing stories will be published by the union during Sexual Elf Week.

What counts as a good tale about bad sex?

  • Parents (or friends/flatmates) walking in mid-act
  • Pets that won't go away while you're at it
  • 'Was that it?' moments of disappointment
  • Being caught doing it in public
  • Injuries sustained while getting it on
  • Alcohol or drugs making it impossible