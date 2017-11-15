When sex isn't fun it can occasionally be funny .
And for Sexual Elf Week - a week designed to promote safe sex - Huddersfield Student Union is collecting embarrassing sex tales.
There are prizes for the best of the worst as long as they are submitted by December 1 in time for Sexual Elf Week (December 4 to 8).
The competition is open to all students at the University of Huddersfield - and don't worry, your name and any other identifying details will be kept private.
You can submit your stories here .
The most embarrassing stories will be published by the union during Sexual Elf Week.
What counts as a good tale about bad sex?
- Parents (or friends/flatmates) walking in mid-act
- Pets that won't go away while you're at it
- 'Was that it?' moments of disappointment
- Being caught doing it in public
- Injuries sustained while getting it on
- Alcohol or drugs making it impossible