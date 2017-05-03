Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green-fingered fans are stripping off for World Naked Gardening Day this Saturday.

The annual event – yes it is a real thing – is celebrated across the globe and sees gardeners and non-gardeners alike weeding, planting flowers and trimming hedges in the buff.

But Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens reckons that nude fans may need to cover up their tackle with kites this weekend to spare their blushes – as it is set to turn quite chilly.

He said: “It should be sunny here and feeling fresh but with a strong, easterly wind.

“If anyone is thinking about getting out in the garden they might need to cover up their tools – perhaps with a kite because it will be good kiting weather.”

Temperatures should rise to a pleasant 15°C so, to avoid any adverse effects of the cool breeze, any naked lawn mowing should be done by the middle of the day.

Advises the Salendine Nook florist: “In the sunshine people need to ensure that they use a high factor on the end of their noses.

“If they are using any dangerous equipment they need to make sure that their equipment is well tethered down.

“And all gardeners need to ensure that they are well groomed and looking their best.”