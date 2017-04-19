Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An emergency headteacher has been drafted in to help turn around a struggling school.

Alex Beaumont, currently head at Meltham CE Primary, will take over as interim headteacher at Helme CE Junior and Infant School from the first day of summer term.

His appointment follows an Ofsted report this year which rated the Helme school “inadequate” and was critical of its leadership for being ineffective in halting a decline in standards and progress.

Helme School had previously been rated “good” overall.

In a letter to Meltham parents, Mr Beaumont said it was likely he would stay at Helme School until Christmas this year, adding: “I do not intend to apply for the headship at Helme School so I will be back!”

Mr Beaumont said Kirklees Council and the Diocese of Leeds were keen to appoint an interim head “with significant experience to work with Helme School until a permanent headteacher is appointed.”

Phil Gibbins will take over as acting headteacher at Meltham and a supply teacher will take Mr Gibbins’ class.

Mr Beaumont acknowledged the changes would be “unsettling for parents” but said Meltham had a “fantastic team.”

One Meltham mum posted on the school Facebook page: “I am sure Helme will be delighted to have you on board.”

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said: “The appointment of Mr Beaumont is for an interim period whilst the Governing Body at Helme undergo a recruitment process for a permanent headteacher. This will begin directly after Easter.

Mr Beaumont is a very experienced head with a good knowledge of the local area and this interim arrangement has full support from the local authority, the Diocese and the Governing Bodies of both Helme and Meltham CE(VC) Primary School.

Meltham will also continue to have strong leadership and the parents at both schools have been kept fully up to date about these temporary changes.”