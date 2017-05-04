Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An emergency meeting of the entire royal household is expected at 10am this morning at Buckingham Palace , it has been reported.

The Queen's most senior aides reportedly ordered all staff from royal residences across the country to London, sparking frenzied speculation as to the reason behind the sudden request, according to our sister title The Mirror.

But sources close to the palace have said there is no cause for alarm regarding the welfare of The Queen and Prince Philip.

According to the Daily Mail , the employees will be addressed this morning by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household , and Her Majesty’s right-hand man, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

Yesterday the Queen met with Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to mark the dissolution of Parliament for the General Election.

Following reports of royal staff spotted on the roof of Buckingham Palace, social media users shared images showing the Union flag is not at half mast.

As you would expect, social media is now flooded with speculation with users wondering the reason for the meeting.

Some think it could be about the Buckingham Palace refurbishment. Others wonder whether there might be more serious news , or that the Queen is going to abdicate the throne.

At 10am there will be an announcement from the Royal household.. might be interesting .. maybe a royal wedding or abdication to Charles III — waldentaxis (@waldentaxis) May 4, 2017

Others even joked about getting an extra bank holiday.