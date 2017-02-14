The video will start in 8 Cancel

Emergency repair works on one of Huddersfield’s main roads may well drag on towards the end of this week.

Engineers last week discovered the source of a gas escape at the bottom of Chapel Hill at Folly Hall.

But the job will take a few more days while the road is reinstated.

Paul Sadler, Customer Operations Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks are making good progress with essential gas mains work on the A616 at Chapel Hill in Huddersfield.

“Repairs to the main at the junction of Lockwood Road were completed on Friday, February 10 and a specialist team has been working to reinstate the surface of the road since Saturday. The concrete base is being laid and a final layer of Tarmac will be applied this week.

“The reinstatement is progressing as scheduled and we’re aiming to reopen the lane as soon as this process is completed.

“The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority. We’d like to thank customers for their continued patience during this essential repair work and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”

For further information about the work, customers can contact the NGN Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 option 7 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk