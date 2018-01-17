Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious injuries after getting his arm trapped in machinery.

Emergency services were called to the Camira Yarns mill on Bay Hall Common Road in Birkby in the early hours of this morning (Weds).

A man on the site had got his hand stuck in a weaving machine just before 3am and needed urgent medical attention.

Fire services from Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton attended but quickly managed to release him from the machinery.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they took a patient to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after reports of a man with an arm injury at the site.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 2.57am to reports of an industrial incident at Bay Hall Common Road. One male had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.