Emley Show needs YOU for future shows — find out how to sign up

Young blood is needed to help ensure Emley Show continues.

Secretary Sue Britton has made a plea for more pairs of hands, especially in the week preceding the annual event.

“Each year, the membership of the organising committee becomes older, and despite our best efforts, we do not have the energy we once had!’’ she said.

“Unless more younger people come forward to help with the preparation, running and dismantling of the show it will not be possible to continue indefinitely.

“If you value your rural lifestyle and wish the great tradition of this wonderful local show to continue, please think seriously about getting involved. “It is not necessary to attend meetings or take on an onerous titled job, it’s interest in the show and actual ‘hands on’ help during the week before which is vital.

If you enjoyed the show please think seriously about giving a few hours time to ensure its future.

“If you want to get involved email secretary@emleyshow.co.uk.

“If you didn’t enjoy the show, email and tell us how you would improve next year’s event and what you would like to see done differently.’’

Next year, the committee hopes to celebrate what members believe to be its 100th event.

There are no records to prove when the show was first held, but members know that it was during the late 1890’s at the latest.

Shows were not held during the two great wars, nor probably for some years afterwards, and there have been cancellations due to the weather and Foot and Mouth Disease.

John Rushworth 2year old William Longridge of Mirfield with a Barn Owl

“But we cannot let this special time pass uncelebrated,’’ said Sue.

Committee members believe about 11,000 people attended the last show, earlier this month on August 6.

During the preceding week, whilst preparations had been underway, the wind had been so strong it had blown over a block of toilets, and uprooted all the signage which had been put up along Factory Lane, revealed Sue.

The day itself was sunny, warm and not too breezy.

Horses were well represented at the show with the Thwaites Brewery shire horses and their brewery dray attending along with local huntsmen and their hounds. There was a large horse section, with classes running from 8am to approximately 7pm.

Classes featured show jumping, shires and donkeys and there were also classes for smaller animals such as rabbits, poultry, hamsters and cage birds.

The winners of the animal classes lined up in their respective areas and paraded into the main ring.

The grand parade made a return to the show and was a highlight for many.

Kirklees Active Leisure arranged games and races for the children, as well as providing a huge climbing wall to test their skills.

The traders were happy with their results and many wished to attend next year.