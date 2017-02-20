Charlotte Hall highlights the problem of dog fouling in Emley

Dog fouling is a blight in many of our towns and villages.

And one woman is on a crusade to quite literally highlight the issue in Emley.

Charlotte Hall is spray painting around dog poo on a footpath near the field next to Emley Parish Church where she keeps her horses – after finding 40 piles of it.

And she’s heard of one dog owner who wipes her dog’s bottom after it poos – but doesn’t clear up after it.

Ms Hall said: “There are signs up but dog owners don’t take a blind bit of notice.

“People let their dogs off the lead, so they run off and don’t know where they’ve pooed, but it’s up to a responsible owner to check.

“On Saturday I put yellow spray paint around 40 piles of poo in 15 minutes, since then there has been even more.

“I’ve spoken to the Kirklees dog warden and I understand that catching the dog owners is difficult.”

She was advised to take descriptions of dog owners and photos or videos of them too.

Earlier this month Kirklees Council approved a scheme for wardens to wear body cams to tackle environmental offences like dog fouling.

Meanwhile Liverpool City Council’s mayor has promised council tax exemptions to people who identify culprits caught in the act.