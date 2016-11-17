Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employment in Yorkshire has reached a record high – as Huddersfield Job Centre reported a “bumper” few weeks for filling vacancies.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the number of people in work across Yorkshire and Humber rose by about 33,3000 to 2.55m in the three months to September while the number unemployed fell by about 7,000 to 151,000.

The number of people claiming work-related benefits rose by 1,100 to 78,300, although the figure remains 2,100 below the claimant count for a year ago.

Among parliamentary constituencies, the number of people claiming work-related benefits in Huddersfield fell by 45 to 1,755 in October compared with the previous month while and the Colne Valley total was down by 20 at 1,110.

Jo Ledgard, Kirklees operations manager for Job Centre Plus, said many single jobhunters were now receiving Universal Credit, which is paid out to people out of work or on a low income and reduces gradually as the recipient’s earnings rise.

Said Jo: “The number of people claiming that benefit continues to increase and more of them are able to take up temporary work. allows them to retain some benefit payment.”

She said: “It feels like we have had bumper few weeks in terms of people moving into work.

“We have been working with a number of recruitment agencies who have customers moving into work in Huddersfield and surrounding areas and into jobs as far as Barnsley and Heywood in Lancashire on production lines, as order pickers and packers and in call centres.

“We are also filling vacancies for care support workers across Kirklees.”

The claimant count across Kirklees fell by 110 to 5,600 in October compared with a year ago and is now 5,181 or 48% lower than it was in 2010.

Nationally, unemployment has fallen to a 10-year low – down by 37,000 in the quarter to September to 1.6m, the lowest since 2006. The number of people in work rose by 461,000 over the past year to almost 32m.

Despite the Brexit vote, the number of non-UK nationals working in the UK rose by 241,000 over the past year to 3.4m. The proportion of non-UK nationals working in the UK now stands at 10.9%.

Job vacancies have increased by 12,000 to 757,000, while the latest figures also showed a record 14.8 million women are in work.

Full-time employment has increased by 350,000 over the past year to 23.2m, while the number of part-time workers has risen by 110,000 to 8.5m.

The number of people classed as economically inactive, including those on long-term sick leave or who have given up looking for work, increased by 49,000 to 8.8m.