Kirklees Council says it is doing everything it can to resolve the appalling situation at the former Hunter's waste tip, Lockwood.

It says it has removed more than 3,000 tonnes of waste from the tip but there’s still more than double that amount to be taken away.

The tip burst into flames in August and regularly re-ignites leading to concerns about safety and air pollution. The stench has reached as far away as Beaumont Park.

Legal action against the tip’s operators is due to take place later this month at Huddersfield County Court.

Fire crews were having to make daily trips to the former Hunters waste tip to dampen down the smouldering dump which continues to burn nearly six months after it was abandoned by its owners.

A spokeswoman for Kirklees Council said it was taking such a long time to clear the site because of the painstaking nature of the operation. She said: “the nature of the fire means that it is constantly moving through the waste pile. This means we need to clear the waste on the site in small, manageable sections.

“West Yorkshire Fire Service and the removal contractors then test each pile for hazardous waste and extinguish any fires that start to alight.

“The Fire Service continue to be on site approximately four times per day.

“Each waste pile is then checked again to make sure there is no hot waste before it is loaded onto the removal vans and transported to the landfill site.

“This controlled and safe approach takes time and may seem slow, but to rush the process could jeopardise the safety of local residents and businesses which is something we are not prepared to do.

“We have looked into putting more resources on site so we can remove greater volumes of waste and complete the process quicker.

“Unfortunately, all partners agree that it is logistically impossible to do this as there is not enough space to manoeuvre any more vehicles in such a confined space.

“As such we are using the maximum amount of vehicles we can without causing blockages, hindering progress or compromising the safety of our staff.”

Kirklees says it hopes to have the site cleared between April to May with everything permanently sorted out before the summer.

News that Kirklees and its partners are doing everything possible to resolve the problem will be welcomed by residents whose homes overlook the site and who claim they are living under siege as the stink and smoke means they are unable to sit outside or have doors and windows open.

Contractors for Kirklees have been removing around 80 tonnes of waste per day from the site, named Scotland Yard, on Queen’s Mill Road.