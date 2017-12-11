Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World champion cyclist Andy Jackson is returning to his roots in Hade Edge after travelling the world competing in races.

Andy, who is an Ultra Marathon Cycling Association double world champion, is currently in New Zealand but is returning to the Holmfirth area later this month.

He lived in Hade Edge for four years until 2006 but had to move away with work commitments.

He has recently competed in events in California and earlier this year won a bronze medal in a 12-hour race in which he covered 307 miles. He also set a new record distance on the Isle of Man TT course where he cycled 240 miles in 12 hours.

The endurance cyclist and triathlete said: “I have decided to move back to ‘God’s Own county’ as it provides the perfect challenging environment for stimulating training.”

He will also continue to focus on his businesses including a sports consulting firm, Peaks Sports Consulting, where he works with athletes to coach them in triathlon and cycling.

Andy says performance can be enhanced by analysing an athlete’s DNA.

“I am a ‘DNAFit’ (www.dnafit.com) expert. Put simply everyone’s DNA is different. We all need different diets, training stimulus and recovery to get the best from ourselves.

“This is the future in truly personalised training. I am qualified to administer the tests, interpret the results and work with the client to provide the best training and diet for their individual DNA profile.”