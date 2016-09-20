Login Register
Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground

Council allows joker Jake to keep his two telegraph poles - and his throne

Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel has almost completed the clean up of land around his home – but has some building materials to give away.

Kirklees Council had threatened Jake, 78, that if he didn’t clear land around his makeshift home they would do it for him – and send him the bill.

Jake, who lives in a caravan at Peat Ponds, off Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor has had more than a little help from his friends over the last couple of weeks.

Now council officials have inspected the site and Jake says they are happy with what he’s done so far.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Self-confessed hoarder Jake – who also goes by the name THE Occupier – said: “I am getting to like the tidiness.

“I have got rid of two scrap cars and I got some cash out of that. It’s like the dawn of a new day for me. It’s like being born anew.

“I just feel a new surge of energy.”

Jake, however, is still to clear some building materials which he is offering free of charge.

He has 10 sq yards of block paving, 20 modern and brand new fire bricks and about half a ton of firewood.

The good news for Jake is that he can keep his two telegraph poles, his throne and his comical hand-written signs.

Jake says “high noon” for his enforced clean up is Wednesday when a tractor and trailer will take away rubbish including ash, loose stone and rubble.

Jake sold his two old cars for scrap and received a cheque for £66. Unfortunately he dropped the cheque when he went out shopping.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Jake said he thought the money was gone forever until a woman from Slaithwaite turned up out of the blue.

The cheque was made payable to: THE Occupier and the woman who picked it up knew where to find Jake.

“I forgot to give her a reward,” said Jake. “I should have given her £2. What she did restores my faith in humanity.”

In April Jake had a lucky escape when his previous caravan home was destroyed in a blaze. Before that he lost everything after another blaze at his home in 2010.

