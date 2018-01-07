Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have put out an urgent appeal after three rare dogs were stolen in a burglary in Kirklees.

Officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team have put out pictures of the three English Bulldogs that were take.

The burglary was in Birstall at about 11.20pm last night. (Saturday).

Jill Laycock posted on the police website: “Hope they catch these horrible people. My worry is what are they going to do with them. Anyone getting cheap bulldogs must contact police. I can’t imagine what the owner is going through. After all, they’re his babies.”

Bulldog puppies often sell for about £2,000.

According to the website Pets4Homes English bulldogs are extremely loyal and good around children of all ages and seldom bark.

But on the downside they are prone to snore loudly, have quite a short lifespan of eight to 10 years and can be stubborn when the mood takes them.

Anyone with information about the missing dogs should contact Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.