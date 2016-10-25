Enterovirus D68: Parents warned after rare virus detected in UK

Parents are being warned about a rare virus currently affecting children.

There have been 38 cases of the Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) virus in the UK this year.

Just four of the 38 cases were serious and they were all diagnosed in Scotland.

Public Health England has just updated its advice with a spokeswoman saying: “We are aware that EV-D68 infection is circulating in the UK and numbers are in line with what we would expect to see at this time of year.

“The risks of unexplained neurological symptoms due to EV-D68 in the UK are considered to be very low; however we have notified health professionals across the NHS and in public health teams.

“The virus is spread by coughs, sneezes or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on, so practicing good hand hygiene – for example washing hands thoroughly and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze - is important to stop the spread of the virus.”

The British outbreak comes in the wake of news that 100 children have been left paralysed by bug in the United States.

A report from Public Health England last week revealed: “So far in 2016, 38 cases of laboratory confirmed EV-D68 infection have been diagnosed.

“These cases are scattered across the UK and the majority were during the spring and summer months.

“The available information suggests that the majority of these cases are sporadic and have presented with respiratory symptoms resulting in hospital admission.”

It’s believed that the virus spreads through droplets in the air and can lead to mild to severe respiratory problems.

The main symptoms are similar to flu as they can induce a fever, coughing, sneezing and muscle aching. In serious cases, victims may struggle to breathe and experience regular wheezing.

While children under the age of 12 are most likely to contract the virus, the danger is greatest for children who suffer with asthma. Adults can also become infected.