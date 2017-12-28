Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield restaurant has reached the finals in the search to find the North’s sauciest dishes.

Epicure Bar & Kitchen has made it to the final six in the fine dining category of the 2018 Food Porn Awards with its mouth-watering smoked goat’s cheese, black pudding and berries.

The Queensgate restaurant was among a record 350 entries submitted by restaurants across the North and made it to the shortlist of 60 up for public vote. More than 3,500 votes were received to determine the top six dishes in each of two categories – fine dining and casual dining.

Each of the dishes will be professionally photographed before an expert panel of judges – including food bloggers and food journalists – decides who will be crowned champion. Winners will be announced at the Northern Restaurant and Bar exhibition to be held in March in Manchester.

Epicure’s success in the Food Porn Awards follows the announcement earlier this year it has been listed among the country’s top 50 restaurants in the 2018 Good Food Guide.

Commenting on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owner Simon Frewin praised head chef Lewis Myzak and his team and thanked people for voting.

He wrote: “We made it into the top six for the food porn awards! From 350 entered we’re down to the chosen few.

“Super proud of the talented Lewis Myzak and his team, more well deserved recognition of their hard work and passion.

“Massive thanks to everyone that voted. It’s another little achievement in what has been a overwhelmingly successful year!”

Simon re-launched existing business The Coffee Kabin as Epicure last year.

The highly-rated eatery provides brunch, lunch and dinner and has gained a reputation for its dishes which include Grumpy Goat and Cranky Pig burgers, Chipper Chicken and Furious Falafel.

Now in its third year, the Food Porn Awards give chefs the chance to enter images of their most visually impressive dishes in a bid to win the coveted award. Over the last two years, the competition has attracted more than 600 entries.

Phil Marshall, of the Food Porn Awards, said: “The past two years of the awards have been hugely successful and showcased the wide range of talent in the North West, Cumbria and Yorkshire.”