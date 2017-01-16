Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elland estate agent Ami Baxter has raised £975 for the Stroke Association in memory of her mum.

Ami was inspired to raise funds after her mum, Sue, died in 2014 following a stroke. Ami originally donated £5 to the Stroke Association for every house she sold in 2015 and last year saw Ami raised even more funds as she continued her fundraising mission.

Ami, 30, is the owner of Baxter Estate Agents, based at Southgate in Elland. Her mother had a stroke in December 2013 at the age of 64, which was caused by a bleed on the brain. After 16 weeks in hospital, Sue passed away, leaving Ami heartbroken.

Ami said: “Not a day goes by that I don’t miss my mum. It breaks my heart that we are no longer together as we were very close. I’ve chosen to raise funds to help with stroke research and to help others affected by stroke to get the support they need.﻿

“The passion I have for my work is even bigger now I donate to a cause that is close to my heart each time I sell a house. The Stroke Association is an incredible charity and provides invaluable support to stroke survivors and their families.”

Joanne Burr, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “Without the efforts of fundraisers like Ami, we wouldn’t be able to support the 112,300 people in Yorkshire who are currently living with the devastating effects of stroke, as well as their families and carers.”

For more information about stroke, visit stroke.org.uk or call the Helpline on 0303 3033 100.