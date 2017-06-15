Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's good news if you’re holidaying in most of Europe this summer – mobile phone roaming charges have been abolished today thanks to the EU.

So if you’re sunning yourself in an EU country you won’t have to pay any extra to use your UK mobile.

This come as good news for holidaymakers whose trip abroad will cost more than usual this year following the referendum vote and the subsequent devaluation of the Pound.

And some networks have thrown a few non-EU countries into the deal.

Approximately half of the UK’s main network providers won’t charge extra for calls made in Norway, Iceland or Switzerland.

However, just Vodafone is offering calls from Turkey at no extra cost.

And if you’re holidaying somewhere more obscure in Europe – Andorra, for example – you can expect to pay roaming charges.

