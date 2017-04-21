Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of EU nationals living in West Yorkshire are living in unnecessary fear about the impact of Brexit, says an immigration expert.

Arta Heath, managing partner of Huddersfield-based law firm MyUKVisas, says that many EU nationals have the power in their own hands to ensure they can stay in the UK.

There’s still massive uncertainty surrounding the future status of EU workers living in the UK as the Brexit negotiations get underway.

Some fear they will be used as ‘bargaining chips’ in the complex discussions which are set to take place.

Under current immigration rules people from the EU who have lived in the UK for at least five years can secure Permanent Residence status, meaning they can live here whatever happens with Brexit.

Ms Heath, an immigration lawyer with 15 years’ experience, said: “Many EU nationals are very concerned about whether they will be able to continue living here after Brexit.

“The Prime Minister has not been very reassuring on this point so far and who knows what the final deal will be? EU nationals can either wait and see what happens or apply for Permanent Residence now. If they secure Permanent Residence this can’t be overturned whatever happens in Brexit.”