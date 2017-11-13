Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As body art goes it’s magnificent.

As a tribute to fallen comrades it’s patriotic, powerful, positive and permanent.

For his 50th birthday two years ago former soldier Paul Breheney commissioned a huge tattoo that takes poppies as its theme and acts as arguably the ultimate act of remembrance.

Now he wears his poppies every day.

Mirfield-born Paul, 52, joined the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment in 1985 when he was 20 and spent two years on a tour of Northern Ireland where he met and married his ex-wife, Karon.

Paul later joined the Ulster Defence Regiment. He never returned home to live in West Yorkshire. Instead, 32 years after joining the army, he still lives in Belfast.

Like many squaddies he has stories about lost friends. But he is keen to stress that his tattoo is a tribute to all the fallen from the Great War onwards.

“It’s a full body piece and all in black apart from two poppies, a tree and a grave,” he said. “It’s based on the lone soldier with his rifle turned upside down. I have biplanes flying on the top of my shoulders.

“I did it for my band of brothers. It took eight two-hour sessions and cost me £450. The tattooist was ex-army and gave me a really good rate.”

Paul admits: “It did hurt because I didn’t use any numbing cream. The first two hours were a nightmare, then I just got into it. Then the last sitting was really hard.

“The only time I was really sore was with the two poppies as he put the red in.”

The tattoo has become a talking point whenever Paul takes off his shirt. And as a life-long Terrier since the age of eight he’s got used to fellow fans being bowled over and asking for pictures.

These days he travels to games with sons Jonathan, 28, and Martin, 25. As the Belfast Terriers their banner declares “The boys are back in Town” and adds the legend “Ulster Heart - Yorkshire Blood.”

Paul added: “I’ve followed Town since about 1974. We have to cherry pick the matches we attend due to the price of the flights but we were across for the Newcastle and Man United games and for Spurs. We also went to Wembley.

“People do come up and want to take pictures of it. I’ve done it for all the service people that have died in conflict. I just felt that it was something I had to do.

“Now I carry my poppies with me all the time.”