A driver was showered with glass after a yob attack on his car in Dalton.

Ian Irving, 52, was driving down Long Lane in his Land Rover Freelander when he noticed a group of teenagers near the Tesco store.

He was shocked by a big thud as his passenger window went through.

Ian, of Kirkheaton, said the group of around seven teenagers scattered when he pulled over.

“If there had been a child in the passenger seat they could have been seriously injured,” he said. “I was really shocked.

“When I heard the big thud I thought I had hit someone or something. These idiots did not think that I might have swerved and hit someone.

“They don’t have the brains to realise the damage they have caused or the consequences. I am going to be out of pocket by around £200.”

Ian, who works as a supermarket assistant, described his Freelander as his “pride and joy”.

The incident happened on Wednesday between 7pm and 8pm.

He said the boys were aged about 16. Two were on mountain bikes.

Ian is now planning to install a dash-cam, saying: “I would suggest every driver gets a dash-cam. It would have caught them on camera.”

Police are treating the incident as criminal damage. No arrests have been made.