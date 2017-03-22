Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new community group has been set up to help people in need.

Bread of Life is providing support for adults who may be homeless, lonely, depressed or those struggling to make ends meet by providing hot and cold drinks, soup, sandwiches cakes – and company – at a drop-in centre based at St John’s Church, St John's Road, Birkby.

It can also provide small quantities of food parcels and items of clothing.

The group was set up in November last year and is run by a team of trustees with the help of 10 volunteers.

The drop-in centre is open from 2pm to 5pm every Tuesday, but Marjorie Bellafante, one of the organisers, said it was hoped to expand the service as more people find out about it.

Marjorie, who also has her own hairdressing business, said: “We have more people wanting to volunteer, but we would also like more service users and donations of items.”

Bread for Life is part of Tesco’s FareShare scheme, which means the group can collect unsold in-date foodstuffs from the retailer’s Huddersfield store to supplement its stocks.

Anyone wishing to donate items, volunteer or find out more can contact Bread for Life on 0800 6894794 or email info@breadforlife.org.uk