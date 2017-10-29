Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of Kirklees has urged local people and businesses to support the Poppy Appeal again this year.

Remembrance Sunday services will be held at churches and war memorials across Kirklees on Sunday, November 12. There will also be remembrance events in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Launching the 2017 Poppy Appeal, Clr Iredale said: “The link between our local communities and the sacrifices those in our armed forces make for us has been brought into sharp focus in recent years.

“We are currently marking 100 years since the Battle of Paschendaele, and the coverage starkly brings home the message about the suffering soldiers went through.

“Present conflicts involving our local soldiers continue, and Kirklees has its own stories of sadness and suffering. The families who suffer loss in conflicts across the world rely on support they get from the

British Legion’s appeal fund.

“This is our opportunity to say thank you to those who have served in the past and also those serving in conflicts now, and wearing a poppy is a visible sign of our gratitude.

“So, I would urge people to be as generous as they can with both time and donations in support of this year’s Poppy Appeal.”

Kirklees Council has provided the following list of Remembrance Day services:

Armitage Bridge – Remembrance service St Paul’s Church at 9.15am followed by an Act of Remembrance at 10am at the war memorial.

Batley – Procession assembles at Batley Market Place at 10.15am for march off at 10.35am to Batley War Memorial Gardens for service at 10.55am. After service procession will re-form in Cambridge Street and return to the town hall for refreshments.

Birstall – Assemble 1.45pm Carr Street/Market Street corner for march off at 2pm for service at St Peter’s Church at 2.20pm. Wreaths will be laid at war memorial at 3pm.

Denby Dale – Service at Denby Dale Methodist Church, Cumberworth Lane, at 9.30am followed by short service and wreath laying at the War Memorial at 10.50am.

Dewsbury – Procession assembles at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10am for march off at 10.10am to Dewsbury Minster for service at 10.30am. Following service procession will re-form and at 11.45am parade to Crow Nest Park for service and wreath laying at war memorial at 12.45pm.

Golcar – Assemble at Manor Road at 10.15am for service at the war memorial at Jubilee Square at 10.45am. Parade to Golcar Royal British Legion Club (salute outside the Rose and Crown). Possible short stop at the Providence Church for the congregation to join the parade.

Heckmondwike – Meet at 11.45am at the war memorial in Green Park for service at noon.

Holmfirth – Service at 10.45am in Holy Trinity Parish Church followed by wreath laying service at war memorial. Wreath to be laid in church then taken to war memorial for ceremony at noon. Refreshments at Holme Valley Hospital after the service.

Huddersfield – Procession assembles Victoria Lane at 10.15am for march off at 10.30am. Service at 10.50am at Huddersfield Parish Church. The procession will re-form and the salute will be taken in the Market Place on the return route. Refreshment will be available at the town hall.

Kirkburton – Service at parish church at 10.30am. Wreaths laid in church and at war memorial following service.

Marsden - Assemble at Marsden Royal British Legion at 10.20am for march off at 10.40am to Marsden Park for wreath-laying ceremony and two minutes silence at 11.00am. Parade will re-form and march to St Bartholomew’s Church for service at 11.20am before returning via Station Road and Dirker Drive to Royal British Legion HQ for dismissal.

Meltham - Assemble in Carlile Street at 10.20am for march off at 10.30am to St Bartholomews Church where service will be held at 10.45am. Parade will re-form in Greensend Road, process through Market Place for salute to be taken on the library steps prior to dismissal. Wreaths will be laid on war memorial in church grounds following service.

Mirfield - Assemble at 1.30pm in Lowlands Road for march off at 2.00pm via Station Road and Huddersfield Road for service and wreath laying at war memorial in Ings Grove Park. Procession will return to Lowlands Road for dismissal. Tea and coffee will be served at the fire station, refreshments at Mirfield Constitutional Club and hot food at The Old Colonial.

Slaithwaite – Service in St James’s Parish Church at 9.45am followed by wreath laying at war memorial at 11am.

Spernborough – Assemble by the town hall at 2.15pm. Parade will march off at 2.30pm to Memorial Park to lay wreaths. Parade will then march to St John’s Church for service at 3pm.

Additional services:

Huddersfield. Sat, Nov 4 – Dedication of Garden of Remembrance. Assemble 10.45am in Market Place for service at 11am; Sat Nov 11 – Armistice Day Service. Gather at Greenhead Park lower gates at 10.30am for procession to the war memorial and service at 10.50am.

Dewsbury. Wed, Nov 8 – Assemble Dewsbury Town Hall at 10.45am to process to Longcauseway for dedication of Garden of Remembrance at 11am. Refreshments in Dewsbury Town Hall; Sat, Nov 11 – Armistice Day Service. Gather on Longcauseway at 10.50am for brief service at 11am.

Cleckheaton. Mon, Nov 6 – Dedication of Garden of Remembrance outside town hall at 11.00am; Sat, Nov 11 – Service at Memorial Park at 11am.

Meltham. Sun, Nov 5 – Following morning service at parish church 10.15am/10.30am.

Mirfield. Sat, Nov 11 - 10.30am gather for short service at Ings Grove Park at 10.45am.

Longwood. Sun, November 12 – Service at St Mark’s Church at 10.30am followed by wreath-laying at noon at war memorial, Longwood Gate.

East Bierley & Birkenshaw. Sun, Nov 12 – Dedication of Birkenshaw war memorial in St. Paul’s Church at 9.30am. Thereafter parade musters outside the Community Hall for march off at 10.10am through Birkenshaw on Bradford Road to cenotaph on South View Road, East Bierley. Act of Remembrance at cenotaph at 10.40am.

Birdsedge. Fri, Nov 10 – War memorial on the village green, Penistone Road.

Honley. Sun, Nov 12 – Service of remembrance at 10am at St Mary’s Church; 10.45am parade to war memorial for service of remembrance and wreath laying. Parade will re-form and march back to village centre.

New Mill. Sun, Nov 12 – 10.30am service in New Mill Parish Church; 11.30am procession into New Mill for wreath laying at noon in the Remembrance Room of New Mill Club followed by refreshments.

Kirkburton. Sat, Nov 11 – 10.45am wreath laying by local schools at the cenotaph, Kirkburton.