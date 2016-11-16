Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you ready for the big Christmas lights switch on?

The lights in Huddersfield town centre will be switched on this Saturday, November 19.

And the Christmas tree has just gone up in St George’s Square, so the countdown really has begun.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big night:

Who is switching on the lights?

Emmerdale star Michael Parr - who plays bad boy Ross Barton - will flick the switch at 5.55pm.

Joining him will be Mylo and Rosie from the Pulse 1 Breakfast show, who will compere games, music, singers and performers.

Huddersfield Christmas lights switch-on 2015

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, will be in attendance along with town crier Vic Watson and Huddersfield Town mascots Terry and Tilly the Terriers.

What time does the fun start?

The festive fun begins at 4.15pm and goes on until 6pm in The Piazza, in the town centre.

Who will be there?

Watch out for singers and performers on the outdoor stage on The Piazza - and an appearance from the Town mascots, who are always a hit with little ones.

Are there any other events taking place?

Towns and villages throughout Kirklees are hosting switch-ons, fayres and carol singing.

Details of other events can be found here