Evil brothers jailed for 21 years for sex crimes against children

Two brothers from Kirklees have been jailed for a total of 21 years for historic sex offences including abusing the same girl.

Thomas Clarke, now 71 and suffering Parkinson disease, was taken from the Leeds Crown courtroom today in his wheelchair after being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He had previously been found guilty by a jury on 10 charges of gross indecency and eight of indecent assault involving two girls and two boys.

Sentencing the pensioner of Kings Court, Birstall, Batley, Judge Christopher Batty said he recognised he had a significant level of disability now only overcome by medication for short periods each day.

He added: “But I have to sentence you for sustained and repeated sexual offending.”

Judge Batty said Clarke was described during the evidence in his trial as eccentric but he told him “you are also a selfish and manipulative man. You preyed on any youngster when the opportunity arose.”

The judge said he had satisfied his sexual needs “regardless of the effect on these innocent children you attacked.”

One boy was abused while Thomas Clarke was babysitting him, while one of the girls was molested when she was dragged into an outside toilet.

The long-term impact on his victims had been devastating and the judge said he had read in their statements of the changes in their personality as a result of the abuse done to them in their early years.

Michael Clarke, 62, of Spring Grove Street, Springwood, Huddersfield, who was convicted by the jury of six charges of indecent assault on one girl was jailed for a total of six years.

Judge Batty said that girl had been abused by another man as well before the offences committed against her by the Clarke brothers.

The judge said: “I am satisfied there were discussions between the three of you about her and what you were doing to her as you took your turns to abuse her.” He said that victim was now “a broken woman.”

The judge said since that abuse Michael Clarke had been sentenced in 2001 for indecent assault on two other girls and in 2004 for raping another girl.

“You are a paedophile,” he added.

He said there had to be a significant sentence but had born in mind the earlier time in custody when reaching totality.

Richard Canning, representing Michael Clarke, had argued he was a very different man to the person he would have been if sentenced for these offences years ago.

The judge commended Det Con Rachel Cooper for her handling of “a very difficult investigation” and for her support of the complainants throughout the case.