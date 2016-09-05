Ex-sex worker Lisa Marie Maguire caught in police drugs 'sting'

A woman has been given a community order for drug offences committed during an undercover police operation targeting drug dealers in the Kirklees area more than two years ago.

Lisa Marie Maguire failed to appear for sentence at Leeds Crown Court in 2014 after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine to officers who were working undercover on November 11, 2013 part of Operation Oakwood.

John Bull, prosecuting, said it was accepted she had not benefited in any way financially from her involvement but had helped the officers get some crack cocaine and heroin from two dealers believing them to be fellow drug users.

The court heard her case was adjourned for a drug rehabilitation assessment which she failed to attend and then went on the run until July this year when she was arrested on a warrant.

Adam Birkby representing her said she had spent some time on remand after that until she was released on bail and was now benefitting from the help of Lifeline in Huddersfield and on a prescription.

Maguire, 36 of Thornfield Road, Lockwood, was given a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 15 day activity requirement.

Police, stock

Judge Penelope Belcher said: “On two separate occasions you assisted two undercover police officers to purchase drugs from street dealers in Kirklees believing they were drug users themselves. That is what they wanted you and others to think and the whole purpose of the operation was to try and get to the dealers and they were successful.”

She said in the process other users such as Maguire were caught up in the operation. “At the time you were involved in the sex industry which was funding your drug addiction and plainly you were heavily involved in drug use yourself.”

Having failed to attend for her assessment in 2014 and to return to court she had been on the run for almost two years living in Manchester and not offending. It was accepted her circumstances were now very different and that she had already taken steps herself towards putting her drug addiction behind her.