A former soldier stole as he struggled with homelessness and his drug problem, a court heard.

Daryl Cusworth, of no fixed address and the only person permitted to reside in the streets of Dewsbury town centre, admitted stealing £81 worth of stationary from WH Smith.

The theft at the Dewsbury town centre store happened on November 26, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 31-year-old said that he would have sold the goods had he been successful and tested positive for the use of cocaine following his arrest.

The court heard that his offending coincided with him becoming homeless and his drug problem.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that Cusworth suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: “He’s slipped through the net and when he left the service there wasn’t the level of support there is today for people who have mental health difficulties.

“He had no help in getting accommodation.

“We hear in the press that the government is now very concerned about the number of ex-servicemen living on the streets who suffer from these problems and they are trying to do something about it.

“The courts have had to resort to sending him to prison and he’s had 17 prison sentences in the recent past.”

Magistrates were told that Cusworth has had no real address for several years but is now getting help in finding accommodation from the Royal British Legion.

They are now checking his military records, Mr Sisson-Pell added.

Magistrates sentenced him to six months of drug rehabilitation as part of a community order.

He must pay £85 costs and £40 fine.