A former soldier stole as he struggled with homelessness and a drug problem, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daryl Cusworth, 31, of no fixed address and the only person permitted to reside in the streets of Dewsbury town centre, admitted stealing £81 worth of stationary from WH Smith.

The theft at the Dewsbury store happened on November 26, the Huddersfield court was told. He tested positive for cocaine after his arrest.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said Cusworth suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: “He’s slipped through the net and when he left the service there wasn’t the level of support there is today for people who have mental health difficulties.

“He’s had 17 prison sentences in the recent past.”

Cusworth has had no real address for several years but is getting help with accommodation from the Royal British Legion.

Magistrates sentenced him to six months of drug rehabilitation as part of a community order. He must pay £85 costs and £40 fine.