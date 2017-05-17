Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we reveal three truly amazing stories in our Courage Award category as the countdown continues to the Examiner Community Awards at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 25. The winner will be revealed on the night and the main host will be ITN newsreader Nina Hossain who comes from Huddersfield.

Coming next ... the nominees in the Community Event category.

Kirklees Stadium Development LTD, which facilitates and operates The John Smith’s Stadium, is proud to be sponsoring the Examiner Community Awards Courage Award for the third year.

The John Smith’s Stadium, which is playing host to this year’s awards, is home to both Huddersfield Giants RLFC and Huddersfield Town AFC, as well as being Huddersfield premier conference and events venue, suitable for both corporate and private hire.

Commenting on the award, Gareth Davies, Managing Director of KSDL, said: “Holding these awards is essential in bringing our local community together and celebrating the truly wonderful things going on around us.

“Every year I find myself walking away inspired by these individuals who have gone above and beyond, whether it is through aiding the community or a personal act of strength. I want to offer my congratulations to all of the nominees on the evening and wish them the very best of luck with the awards.”

Sarah Dransfield

Courage comes in so many forms ... and with Sarah it’s that bravery to battle back after something has changed your life forever.

When 21-year-old from Holmfirth had to have her leg amputated due to cancer she not only got on with life, she now does all she can to help others.

She was nominated by Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust fundraising manager Helen Mervill, who said she first met Sarah briefly in 2012 when she attended a Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust ball just weeks after having major surgery to remove her right leg above the knee due to cancer in her knee.

Sarah was just 16 at the time and endured an intensive 12-month treatment programme that included cocktails of chemotherapy drugs, IV antibiotics to treat infections, blood transfusions and additional operations including two on her lungs to remove tumours where the cancer had spread.

Most of this 12-month period was spent in hospital.

Helen said: “I have heard Sarah talk about this time on a number of occasions and it is heart-breaking to think how this young lady coped with all the horrors that life was throwing at her. She talks frequently about what her family must have gone through and plays tribute to her family and friends without, it seems, any sense of sorrow for what she went through herself.

“I want to highlight not just what she has been through at such a young age, but how her incredibly positive spirit has enabled her to continue moving forward with a love for life and all those around her and a passion to help others.”

Sarah became more involved with The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust in 2015. She features in the charity’s 20th anniversary film, she has attended events and publicly spoken about her story and the need to fight cancer and guided the charity to some extent with regards to the needs of young cancer patients, including the charity’s #GettingToughOnCancer campaign.

Sarah had to learn to walk again so the sight of her cycling and leading a group of 70 people on the #GettingToughOnCancer cycle event was very special.

The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust is just one of the charities that Sarah has supported. As well as leading campaigns and raising awareness and funds she has made promotional films for other charities and organisations, volunteered to take young cancer patients sailing and supported other young people with cancer facing similar treatments, giving them some insight and hope about life after cancer.

Helen added: “Sarah is always positive and that positivity is infectious. It is difficult not to smile when you are in Sarah’s company and I feel very privileged to know Sarah and call her a friend.”

Her next mission is a 15,000ft sky dive in late July to raise funds for The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

Sarah is the daughter of Nigel and Hazel Dransfield who own Marstons Chicken Shop on Leeds Road at Bradley and she works there along with one day a week at the Laura Crane Trust. She has a 19-year-old brother, Andy.

Lynne Spencer

Brave Lynne didn’t hesitate when she saw her elderly neighbour’s home on fire.

The 61-year-old risked her own life to drag 92-year-old Peggy Riva from her burning flat in Church Street, Paddock.

Incredibly Lynne, who has limited mobility due to multiple sclerosis, found the strength to crawl into the smoke-filled flat to find her friend and managed to pull her to safety.

She said: “I had to get her out. The flat was billowing black smoke and I didn’t have time to think. You do things automatically.

“You hear about people who say they’ve had the strength of 10 men when they have to move cars for people trapped and it was like that.

“When the adrenaline kicks in you just do what you have to do.”

Lynne, who has received a Royal Humane Society award for the rescue, said: “I heard the smoke alarm. I looked and saw smoke coming out of her door. I just knew she was in there and I had to get her out.”

Lynne quickly dashed back to her flat to grab her phone to alert the fire service before returning to the flat to get Peggy to safety.

She said: “I took a deep breath, shut my eyes, got on my hands and knees and was feeling around.

“When I got to her bedroom doorway she was laid on the floor.

“I shouted her name and heard her make a noise. I managed to grab underneath her arms and drag her out. I put her on a chair outside and went and got her a blanket.

“I said to her ‘Are you alright?’ and she said she was ‘fine.’

“She’s as tough as old boots!”

Peggy has since moved into a care home.

Lynne added: “It wasn’t until I came back in my flat after the paramedics had taken her to hospital that I really thought to myself ‘did that really just happen?’

“I was shaking and still in my pyjamas, which were black.”

Royal Humane Society secretary Dick Wilkinson said: “Anyone who goes into a building that is on fire is taking an enormous risk. Lynne showed incredible bravery and is a true heroine.

“Undoubtedly she was the right person in the right place at the right time.

“If she had not acted as she did, when she did, there is little doubt that this fire would have ended with far more tragic consequences.”

Kevin Stainburn, Ian Chamberlain and Lee Foster

Two refuse workers and a passerby were hailed heroes for their brave actions in helping rescue two people from a flat fire in Kirklees.

Kirklees Council workers Kevin Stainburn and Ian Chamberlain were driving down Bradford Road in Birstall at around 7am on January 10 this year when they stopped at traffic lights and spotted flames in a flat window and pulled over to help.

A third passerby, Lee Foster, happened to be driving directly behind the dustbin wagon and also saw the flames at the flat on Carr Street and stopped.

The three men managed to gain access to the flat complex and ran to the first floor flat, alerting other occupants as they went.

They tried the flat door which was unlocked but secured by a chain. After getting no response they realised somebody must be in the flat so they kicked the door and door frame out of its mountings.

This sent masses of smoke billowing out, forcing them to retreat back downstairs.

But Kevin, a dad-of-two from Staincliffe, Dewsbury, got a torch and went back upstairs, crawling under the smoke and into the flat where he could hear murmurings.

He made his way into the living room and saw one of the male adult occupants lying on the floor near the sofa which was on fire.

Kevin, 53, dragged the man out and in doing so inhaled a lung full of smoke himself. Leaving the casualty on the communal landing, Kevin re-entered the flat looking for the second occupant but was overcome by smoke.

Kevin dragged the first casualty down the stairs and into the fresh air, where he was assisted by 57-year-old Ian from Earlsheaton while Lee, 41, of Baildon, continued to alert neighbours and also flagged down a passing ambulance.

The second occupant, a man who had been in the flat’s bedroom, was led to safety by firefighters in breathing apparatus.

Fire Investigator Jamie Lister believes the most likely cause of the fire was a knocked over candle.

He said: “The two men in the flat were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation but the consequences could have been far worse had it not been for the brave actions of these three men.

“Not only did they manage to gain entry into the complex, they also managed to knock down a very sturdy door before entering into an acrid environment without the benefit of protective clothing and breathing apparatus our firefighters depend upon.

“Their persistent and determined efforts to rescue people, who were ultimately strangers to them, is truly commendable.”

Kevin said: “It’s just something that you instinctively do and you like to think that somebody would do it for your family.”