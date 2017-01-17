Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has become one of Huddersfield’s most inspiring and sparkling nights – and its stars are nominated by you.

Today we start the search for this year’s unsung heroes and heroines from across Kirklees and parts of Calderdale to honour them at the Examiner Community Awards which this year will be held in late May.

The glittering ceremony will be staged at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 26, hosted by ITN newsreader Nina Hossain, who comes from Huddersfield.

Examiner editor Roy Wright said: “These will be our 18th annual awards and it never cease to amaze us at the lengths people will go to support charities, carry out vital community work, show immense kindness to the old, disabled and vulnerable and achieve what is often seemingly impossible against all the odds.

“Then there is the town’s sporting prowess along with its phenomenal reputation for music and the arts.

“It’s not so much about who walks away with the trophy at the end of the evening. The awards are a tremendous way to showcase what is great about our circulation area and anyone shortlisted will be guaranteed publicity which can massively boost their charity, good cause or sports team.”

People now have a month to make their nominations with the deadline for entries on Friday, February 17.

The judges will then draw up a shortlist of three in each of the categories and each will be highlighted in the Examiner in the fortnight before the awards. All those shortlisted will be invited to the event and the winner will be revealed on the night.

The judges decide the winner of the final award, the Achievement Award, although readers are welcome to send in suggestions.

How to enter

Download an entry form from the website www.examinercommunityawards.co.uk to complete and return to the events team by email at awards@examiner.co.uk or post Examiner Community Awards, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, L69 3EB. For information contact the events team on 01484 437702.

Categories

Friend of the Year

Do you have a friend who is always there when you need them? The friend of the year could be your neighbour, best friend, a colleague or relative or someone who supports you.

Courage Award sponsored by KSDL

The courage award will be made to anyone who has shown outstanding bravery and courage, which may range from a single heroic act through to battling against disability, illness or adversity.

Emergency Services Personality

Do you know a local 999 hero? This person should be someone who has given service beyond the call of duty, shown extreme courage at an incident or dedicated a lifetime of service to their community.

Services to Community Award

Do you know someone who has made a difference to your community? They may provide a much needed service or made your area a safer place to live. Whatever their achievement it will have had a positive effect on your community. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Young Personality sponsored by Simply Biz

Do you know a special young person who deserves to be recognised? If you have a friend or family member who has shown bravery and courage, carried out a heroic act, achieved success against all odds or dedicated themselves to a good cause then nominate them for this award.

Student Community Award sponsored by Huddersfield University

This award recognises the efforts of students aged 18 or under who regularly give up their own time to help others in the community. Whether this is volunteering to support older people, helping to run guides, brownies, cubs or scout groups, or even helping with environmental projects, their work is something we should be proud of and celebrate so enter them for this award today.

Services to Charity

Has someone you know dedicated themselves tirelessly to a charity? They may be someone who has raised a large amount of money, generated awareness for a cause or has been a selfless voluntary worker for a number of years. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Community Project of the Year sponsored by Ramsdens Solicitors

Have you worked on or been a part of a community project that deserves wider recognition? You may have tidied up your local area or set up a project to provide support for local residents.

Community Event of the Year sponsored by Cummins Turbo Technologies

This is your chance to shout about your favourite local event. This may be a regular event you never miss or a one off event that was enjoyed by the whole community. If you organise or are involved with an event that brings the community together, gain extra recognition through this award.

Sports Personality sponsored by Perrys Huddersfield

We are looking for Huddersfield’s outstanding sports personalities. The winner could be a household name that put Huddersfield on the sporting map or someone relatively unknown who is totally dedicated to their sport.

Sports Team of the Year sponsored by Longley Park Motors

Are you part of or do you manage a sports team that has achieved great things? The sports team of the year will be awarded to the team which has achieved outstanding long-term success, shown amazing improvement or beaten all the odds.

Arts Award

We are looking for those talented groups or individual performers or artists who demonstrate what a creative and artistic place Huddersfield is.

Achievement Award sponsored by Syngenta

The winner of the Achievement Award will be selected by our panel of judges and will be a person who has shown an outstanding contribution to Huddersfield.