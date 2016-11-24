Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our story posing the question are cars for sale at the side of the road in Huddersfield against the law certainly got readers talking on the Examiner Facebook site.

Carrie Dyson: These cars are everywhere – someone is clearly taking the mick. They don’t have to pay business rates or premises costs, nor is there any consumer rights. Impound them and sell them off.

Allan Brown: A person sells cars by the top end of Greenhead Park next to the Junction pub. He takes up parking places that should be used for park visitors. He’s been doing it for years.

Kirsty Berry: There are endless vehicles parked up and alongside Motosave at Fartown next to Bradford Road. I counted seven this morning but nothing gets done.

Brodie Johnson: I don’t know but how many private car sales does it take before it becomes a business trading from the roadside?

Glenn Bram Brammall: I used to sell cars across the road from me. Did very well out it too. Usually sold within a week.

Tom Smith: Get the council to move them but drop them off somewhere and not tell them where they have parked it.

Amy Rose Armitage: I’ve seen a few on Manchester Road over the past couple of months!

Bohn Joyes: Surely this is just a case of people trying to make a living. Only ever three to four at one time. If it doesn’t cause obstruction then no problem. Folk always have to have something to moan about.