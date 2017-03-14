Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt for the top schools in our area starts today.

The Examiner Schools Awards are back for their second year and we want to hear about the best ones.

The awards are run in association with executive partners Vision for Education and from now until Friday, April 7 you can enter your school, teacher, pupil, or even a project that your school has done.

Anyone can make a nomination whether you are a teacher, pupil, parent or governor.

It’s free to enter. Simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by the deadline.

Categories and criteria:

There are 11 categories and you can enter more than one.

Healthy Living Award: For a class or whole school who make it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by exercising more, drinking more water, eating healthy foods or growing vegetables to use in the kitchen.

Active Community Award: This award is for a class, year group or whole school who play an active role in their local community. It may be raising money for a local charity or getting involved in your community.

School Communication Award: Open to all schools that have an excellent communication strategy which may include print such as school newspapers, newsletters and posters, online (websites or apps) and social media (Twitter and Facebook) in the 2016/17 academic year. Communications should involve the whole school community.

Trainee Teacher of the Year: Open to all trainee teachers on placement in Kirklees as part of school or university led teacher training courses. This award will recognise the excellent teachers of the future. (NQTs should apply for the Teacher of the Year award below.)

School Support Staff of the Year: This award is for any member of non-teaching staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support staff who make a real difference to your school.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year: Does your teacher inspire you? Are your children encouraged to achieve by an extra special teacher? Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the futures of our children. We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication inspiring young people every day.

Headteacher of the Year: For an outstanding school leader whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Class of the Year: This award is for an outstanding class and their teacher. They will have worked together to really stand out in every aspect of school life, whether it be through fundraising, campaigning, excellence or simply helping to make their school a better place.

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year sponsored by Vision for Education: This award will recognise a SEND (special educational needs and disability) School or Alternative Educational Provision who, for what can be an array of reasons, deserve to be commended for their fantastic and inspirational work, progress, achievement and, most importantly, ‘making a difference’ in the last year. We would love to hear about your stories, new credentials, new provision or ways of working to help us recognise and celebrate the unique work that you do.

Primary School of the Year: Awarded to the primary school who in the opinion of the judges have had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made, developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and get the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Kirklees College Secondary School of the Year: Awarded to the Secondary School who in the opinion of the judges have had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and achieve the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Contact and how to enter:

All nominations received will be judged by our panel and the successful shortlist will be revealed in the Examiner in June.

All successful finalists will be invited to attend a free celebratory lunch and awards ceremony at Kirklees College on Thursday, July 6.

Download an interactive entry form at www.examinerschoolsawards.co.uk

Complete and return it by email to events@examinerschoolsawards.co.uk

You can also post an entry to Examiner Schools Awards, Events Department, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions please call the events team on 01484 437702

Twitter: @ExaminerSchools

The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, April 7.

Vision for Education is the main sponsor of the Examiner Schools Awards for the second year.

As a leading education recruiter in the area, we are thrilled to support the event which recognises and celebrates the success of local schools and pupils.

As a company, we offer a high-quality recruitment service for schools of all kinds, providing quality, reliable teaching staff as and when schools need them. We operate under a simple set of values in everything we do. This means our aim is always to be open, honest and ethical in the way we do business.

We have a genuine passion for education and we are not sales people.

Our consultants are knowledgeable about the current education climate and the challenges faced by schools. Our role is to be there to take at least one thing off your mind – recruitment.

We have a large pool of qualified and experienced teaching and support staff available for emergency and short-term cover. You can also rely on us for long-term supply and permanent recruitment.

We are an official partner of TES Global and have dedicated primary, secondary and SEND consultants at our Huddersfield branch who work with schools and teaching staff across the Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield and Bradford areas.

As well as providing a first-class recruitment service, we strongly believe in adding value to our partnerships and your pupils’ experiences which we do through sponsorship of activities, regular competitions and volunteering in schools.

Contact us on 01484 642 889 or go to www.visionforeducation.co.uk