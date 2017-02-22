The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rush hour motorists in Huddersfield have been warned to expect “explosive winds” as Storm Doris sweeps in.

Strong gusts are expected to reach peak speeds of up to 70mph between 8am and 10amon Thursday.

There are concerns for motorists travelling on high, exposed roads such as the M62 and roads where wind could be funnelled by hills or buildings.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said the depression causing the storm was “developing explosively”, known as an “explosive cyclone genesis.”

The storm is expected to hit just north of Huddersfield during rush hour, but winds were set to get going in the early hours.

Paul said: “I imagine from about 3am all the way through to 11am we will see the worst effects of the storm.

“Once it gets going we could certainly see the odd tree falling and bins flying around. There may even be lorries blown over.

“Motorists should take extra care on any high level, exposed roads or roads where wind is funneled as it’s a real hazard.

“The worst of the storm will be over by lunchtime, but just as it moves away we could see an explosive finish.”

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office over the storm for throughout the day.