Examiner Win a Dream Wedding couple celebrate their big day

A Linthwaite couple had a day to remember after Huddersfield Examiner made their dream wedding come true.

Ali Jones, and Craig Waterworth, parents of cancer survivor Ruddi Waterworth-Jones, celebrated their magical day with 100 friends and family at The Woodman Inn in Thunderbridge .

The pair, who had been waiting to tie the knot for almost 10 years, won the £13,000 wedding after collecting the most Win a Dream Wedding tokens from copies of the paper.

“We were hoping to get married next year but it would have been very small as we don’t have a lot of money,” said Ali, 44.

“We got engaged such a long time ago.

“It was on a football field at Linthwaite on New Year’s Eve.

“But our lives have been put on hold - but not in a bad way, as we’ve concentrated on the children and getting everything sorted.

“It’s an amazing thing as people don’t have that sort of money these days. It’s an amazing opportunity and the venue was stunning.”

Watch: Linthwaite couple Ali Jones and Craig Waterworth scoop £13,000 prize in Win a Wedding contest

Craig, 34, and Ali have two children together, Ruddi and Gwyneth, one, as well as Ali’s two daughters Jade, 27, and Ellys, 18.

Ali wowed guests in her white bridesgown gifted by Elenor Rose Bridal, who also created dresses for the bridesmaids.

After the ceremony, she joined them and new husband Craig and for a wedding breakfast and champagne toast, before heading to the evening reception with a DJ, several fancy cakes and tables named after famous footballers.

The pair are now enjoying a much-awaited mini honeymoon.

Ali and Craig’s wedding package included a wedding reception for 50 day guests at the Woodman Inn, complete with a wedding breakfast and champagne toast, followed by an evening reception for 100 evening guests with a DJ, a wedding dress by Elenor Rose Bridal up to the value of £1,000 and bridesmaid gowns to the value of £750, a three tier cake by Sugar Velvet Cake Company, flowers from La Fleur Bridal, ceremony and reception entertainment by James Hey Piano, hair and beauty for the bride, three bridesmaids and the mother of the bride by Re: Hair & Beauty, photography and a photobooth by Zoe Ann Photography, wedding stationery by Chosen Touches and venue styling by My Something Borrowed.