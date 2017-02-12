Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in ten leave voters among Examiner readers have changed their minds about Brexit - but a majority of voters across Kirklees and Calderdale still back leaving the EU, according to an exclusive Examiner poll.

A survey of Huddersfield Examiner readers, the first since the June referendum, has revealed that just over 10% of people who voted out would now choose to remain in the European Union.

Which leaders have impressed Examiner readers?

More than 750 people responded to our survey, which asked a range of questions about how people now feel about Brexit.

It showed that of all the UK’s political leaders, Examiner readers have been most impressed with Theresa May since the referendum, although 37% said nobody had impressed them.

May took 31% of the poll, Nigel Farage was in second place on 18%, followed by Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon (12.5%).

Just 10% said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had impressed them since June and only 7% were impressed with Lib Dem leader Tim Farron.

Have you changed your mind?

On the key question - have you changed your mind about your vote? - almost 85% of leave voters among Examiner readers said they would still vote for Brexit.

How many leave voters changed their minds?

Just over 10% of leave voters said they would now vote remain - and 5% said they wouldn’t now vote.

Of Examiner remain voters, almost 88% were still for staying in the EU, with 8% of them now wanting to leave, and 4% saying they wouldn’t now vote.

How many remain voters changed their minds?

Would the UK vote for Brexit again? Find out with our interactive tool

If a second referendum was held, voters in Kirklees/Calderdale would again vote for Brexit, with 54% for leaving the EU and 46% for staying, based on the poll switch rate.

Across Yorkshire, based on over 2,200 responses, a second referendum would also return a majority for Brexit (55% and 45%) - the same outcome from June (57.7% versus 42.3%)

However, nationally the June result would be overturned, our survey suggests - with 48.8% for Brexit and 51.2% for staying.

Confidence in Theresa May measured

Despite the PM generally impressing more than her opponents, the survey suggests her speech on Brexit last month, in which she outlined her priorities, hasn’t made much difference to Examiner readers’ views.

Half of those who responded, 50.8%, said it had made no difference to their confidence about the future. And just over 25% now feel more positive while 24% feel less confident.

Should we have a second EU Referendum?

Asked whether there should be a second referendum on the results of Brexit negotiations, 60% of Examiner readers rejected the idea, with 40% in favour.

We asked: "If a referendum was held again on exiting the European Union, would you vote differently to how you voted in last year's EU referendum?"

Here's how Examiner readers voted:

Brexit priorities - and what leaving the EU could mean for the UK

Readers were split on whether access to the single market or border control was more important during Brexit negotiations, with 55% concerned about borders and 45% the single market.

We asked: "What's more important: Border control or access to the EU's single market?"

Across Yorkshire, 54% of those surveyed expect the UK to break up in the next ten years as a result of Brexit, with 46% saying it wouldn’t split.

The survey appears to show that across Yorkshire attitudes on both sides of the debate haven’t changed a great deal.

The leave vote among those surveyed in Yorkshire dropped just under three percentage points to 55% while the ‘in’ vote has risen from 42% to 45%.

The picture is similar for Kirklees/Calderdale.

In June 55% voted out and 45% voted in. Our poll shows a majority of 53.6% still for Brexit, compared with 46.4% for remain.

