The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is braced for winds of up to 70mph followed by freezing temperatures and a chance of snow showers.

There will be a real mix of weather this week as the first two days have mild temperatures and light showers.

But by Wednesday the weather will turn bringing fierce winds and rain, hail and thunder with the following days seeing temperatures drop dramatically and showers turning to snow.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted: "Wednesday starts the fun & BIG change as a very explosive low approaches Scotland. Becoming very windy gales developing & some heavy driving rain Pennines. Gusts 50-70mph but very mild for a time. 13c.

"Through Wednesday nigh the window will rattle & bins will blow over as heavy rain continues & winds gusts 60-70mph until near dawn. 8c. The cold front sweeps though Thursday breakfast followed by a brief spell of sunshine before heavy showers follow with hail & thunder.

"Through the day it will be MUCH COLDER as arctic air moves south behind the storm system for Huddersfield. Any showers will turn to snow by the end of Thurs but at this stage lots of sunshine will follow the mild SW gale. Friday sunny spells, very cold wind 2c."

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said snow is forecast for much of the country.

They added: “Temperatures will slowly rise to nearer normal levels and frost will become less common. But low pressure on Wednesday and Thursday will bring very unsettled weather with heavy rain and strong winds.

“Heavy snow will fall over the Scottish mountains on Thursday and it will turn much colder in a brisk northerly wind with frequent and blustery wintry showers.”​