Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The expensive Calderdale Royal Hospital is one of England’s LEAST environmentally friendly NHS sites.

The Halifax hospital produced 2,579 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2015/16 – a rate of 50.9kg per square metre of occupied floor space.

The average CO2 output for NHS trusts in England was about 36.5kg per square metre, according to figures from NHS England.

That makes the site, which will cost the NHS £774m by 2058, one of the least environmentally efficient health service sites.

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary , also run by Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust (CHFT), produced 33.1kg of CO2 per square metre of occupied floor space.

This makes the 50-year-old HRI, earmarked for demolition, slightly more efficient than average for NHS sites.

Revealed: Huddersfield A&E patients waiting 12 hours or more has rocketed due to rising demand

CHFT energy manager Don Mackenzie said: “This trust has always been committed to becoming greener and at the forefront of reducing carbon footprint. We are constantly exploring methods such as increasing use of low-energy LED lights and trying to make sure that our heating and lighting matches the occupancy of our buildings.”

The NHS Carbon Reduction Strategy 2009 identified a 10% reduction between 2007 and 2015 as being crucial to be on the right trajectory for the Climate Change Act 2008 target of 80% reduction by 2050.