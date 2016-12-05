Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People heading to do their Christmas shopping at Meadowhall can benefit from an extra M1 lane.

From today, Tuesday, December 6 the hard shoulder will be opened between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 35a for the A616 Stocksbridge bypass, as part of a smart motorway scheme.

Variable speed limits will be used to keep motorists moving.

Andy Kirk, Highways England’s senior project manager, said it would benefit more than 100,000 drivers each day.

He added: “Smart motorways are a safe way to increase capacity on our roads and proven to cut journey times and wasted hours stuck in traffic.”

Roadworks and a speed restriction of 50mph will remain in place while work continues.

The scheme, which is 10.5 miles, is expected to be completed next year.