Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Extra patrols on the railways after Ale Trail violence at Slaithwaite

Northern Rail and British Transport Police step up security

A special team was on alert over the weekend ready to clamp down on rowdy passengers on the Trans-Pennine Ale Trail.

The move came after reports of children being left terrified when a mass brawl broke out last weekend at Slaithwaite on a train from Huddersfield to Manchester.

Rail operator Northern Rail said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour on our network. We doubled up resources this weekend, with more officers at Slaithwaite and two teams travelling on the trains.”

British Transport Police also supported the operation at Marsden.

Rail passenger groups were left furious at last Saturday’s trouble and a spokesman for the campaigning Greenfield Rail User Group said: “This was disgraceful behaviour and it is time train operators and British Transport Police stopped drunken passengers boarding trains.”

The group vowed to be represented at a public meeting to be held in Marsden later this month.

There were no reports of trouble this weekend.

