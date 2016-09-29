Extreme runners back Huddersfield Live! charity fun run

Getting ready for the Huddersfield fun run, starting at the Stafflex Area, Storthes Hall, left to right, James Walsh - director of sponsors Barretts Office Supplies, with extreme runners Alan Boothroyd and Andy North

Two intrepid runners are backing a spectacular charity fun run this weekend.

Alan Boothroyd and Andy North joined organisers and sponsors of the Huddersfield Live! Fun Run, which gets under way at 2pm on Sunday, October 2 at the Stafflex Arena next to the Storthes Hall student village at Kirkburton.

They were joined at the venue by James Walsh, director of Honley-based office equipment supply firm Barretts, which is sponsoring the event, and Huddersfield Live! chairman Nadio Granata.

Alan and Andy will both be taking part in the 5k fun run. Participants can also opt to tackle a 1K or 2.5K course.

Leeds man Andy’s exploits include completing a Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle ride – pedalling 100 miles a day – as part of the Ultra6 Great Britain challenge team to raise funds for armed forces charities.

Among his achievements, Andy, who lives at Lascelles Hall, undertook a 1,000-mile charity challenge – running the equivalent of two marathons a day from Land’s End to John O’Groats for 20 consecutive days to raise thousands of pounds for Huddersfield Town’s Keep It up campaign supporting the club’s academy and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Andy said: “Having completed extreme multi-day challenges around the UK and Europe as part of the Ultra6 World Record Team with our ethos on having fun outdoors, it is very exciting to be supporting the Huddersfield Live! Fun Run raising funds for local charities.”

Alan said: “It’s always difficult to resist a challenge especially when there are so many good causes that stand to benefit. 5k is a lot less than I normally run, but I’m really pleased to be able to support Huddersfield Live! and I’m looking forward to having fun with some good friends.”

The charities and good causes involved in the run are: One Good Turn, Music and the Deaf, Brake, Huddersfield Carnival, The Welcome Centre, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Leslie Sports Foundation, Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group, Ruddi’s Retreat, Home Start Kirklees, RSPCA Huddersfield and Halifax and Huddersfield Live!

Mr Walsh said: “Here at Barretts we are delighted to be able to support not only Huddersfield Live! but also a number of charities and good causes who are doing such great work in the local area. We are very excited about what Huddersfield Live are aiming to achieve in the town and we are looking forward to a really enjoyable day on Sunday”.

Nadio said: “We want everyone taking part and watching to have a really good time on Sunday. There will be spot prizes – including one for the best fancy dress – which have been kindly donated by Kirklees Active Leisure.

Nadio Granata, chairman of Huddersfield Live!

“We’re delighted that two ‘friends of Huddersfield Live’ who have been supporting charities across the region for a number of years through a series of varied and incredibly challenging fundraising exploits will be joining us.

“We’re really pleased that so many local charities and good causes have become involved and we’re delighted that Barretts have come on board to support us.

“Our aim is to work in partnership with local businesses and organisations to sustain and develop Huddersfield’s tradition of high quality, community-focused sporting, cultural and festival events.

“We are open to suggestions and opportunities in supporting, developing and organising new events and this is an example of how we want to bring about positive benefits for our wonderful town and the people living here.

“We’ve got a couple of special surprises up our sleeve for Sunday and can promise that it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

To take part in the fun run, go to huddersfieldlive.co.uk to book tickets or email info@huddersfieldlive.co.uk for more information.