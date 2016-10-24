Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

An eye-opener for ex-Holmfirth High School pupil Andrew Walsh as he spends 9 months in India

He worked with children in slum conditions in Kolkata

Andrew Walsh with some of the young people he helped in India

A former Holmfirth High School pupil spent nine-months helping people living in slums in India.

Andrew Walsh, 30, took a career break and signed up for a volunteer placement with The Hope Foundation – a charity focused on supporting people living in street and slum conditions in Kolkata, the capital of the state of West Bengal.

Andrew said “I had been working for seven years in the market research industry, then at the start of last year I decided it was time to leave and support communities in the world who are less fortunate.

“It was an incredible experience.

“Sadly there were the emotional lows of seeing the conditions children and families were living in, yet I also had many positive experiences supporting them in the protection homes and meeting many wonderful people.”

The Hope Foundation, which was established in Kolkata 17 years ago, runs over 60 projects across areas of child protection, education, healthcare and much more.

Andrew added: “I decided to help children in the protection homes learn English as well as doing some sports coaching.

“I qualified as a cricket coach a few years ago and although people are cricket-mad in India, children still needed access to good equipment and coaching.

“It helped them get out into the park, learn new skills and bond with their friends.

“We also did some football sessions and I helped coordinate a football exhibition day with four of HOPE’s children’s homes involved playing against local clubs and students visiting from Hope’s HQ in Ireland.”

Today's top stories

Trouble in Lindley over the weekend Latest crime round-up Strong words from UNISON Huddersfield heroes rescue woman
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Holmfirth youngster caught shooting car with BB gun

Moorcroft Drive, Holmfirth

Three kids were spotted targeting vehicles

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Schools
Organisations
Holmfirth High School

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. David Sheard
    Trade union Unison launches astonishing attack on Labour-run Kirklees Council
  2. Crime
    A vandal detained by a neighbour and a burglar jumping on a car roof: Crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week
  3. Huddersfield
    Life savers Nigel Boothroyd and Adam Gledhill hailed heroes after Bridlington sea rescue
  4. Greenhead Park
    Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1985
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Man left with head wound after alleged assault outside Lindley Tap pub

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent