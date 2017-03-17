Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row about pig muck is kicking up a stink on a community forum.

The pungent stench of ‘natural fertiliser’ was complained about on Mirfield Matters, a 5,200 member strong Facebook group.

Claire Fox started the debate by posting: “Why do the farmers have to make Mirfield stink so bad of pig muck.

“I have nearly just been sick. It’s disgusting!”

Her comment sparked a frank exchange of views about the merits of farming and living close to green belt.

Mirfield farmer Michael Barber, pitched in: “My little lad now is totally offended an now thinks you are saying he smells of ****.”

Tracey Naylor, agreed with the complaint. She said: “It’s awful, all we can smell on school run.”

“Perhaps you should go live in the city?” said Mary Smithson.

Lisa Ellis claimed the smell was so “disgusting” that she was “heaving in the car” as she drove past.

Laura Hughes hit back: “Yeah damn those farmers trying to increase their crops of British grown foodstuffs.”

Laura Eastwood, said: ”I like the smell (as odd as that sounds), it reminds me of playing out and going for walks when I was younger. Was a sign to me that warmer weather was on the way!

“I grew up with a cattle market down the road from me which smelt 10 times worse than this so probably why it doesn’t bother me!”

Sarah Brooke agreed. “It honestly doesn’t bother me,” she said.

“There are things in life that people just shouldn’t moan about and farmers fertilising their lands is one of them.”

Paul Moon, said: “Jesus wept. Didn’t one of the local farmers help out with mowing Knowl Park a while back? Good to have around when folk want something but okay to slate when they’re earning a living? Typical.”

One member used the row as a chance to advertise her scented candle business.