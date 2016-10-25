Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Facebook harassment in West Yorkshire has doubled in the last 12 months

More than 5,000 offences of cyber crime reported in 12 months

Facebook

More than 5,000 offences of cyber crime have been recorded by West Yorkshire Police in just 12 months.

And more than half of those incidents (2625) were reports of harassment with

Facebook being the most prominent medium with over 2330 offences - an increase of 126.5%.

Cyber crime in its broadest terms involves criminals getting hold of personal information through a person’s computer or mobile phone.

Examples include: phishing using bogus emails, hijacking files, online shopping scams, virus attacks and thefts of bank details.

Microsoft con
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Detective Inspector Benn Kemp heads up a specialist cyber unit with officers and civilian staff.

Insp Kemp said: “It’s understandable that Facebook features heavily in reported crime as this is without doubt one of the world’s most popular social media sites and large portions of our communities use this daily.

“People often feel they can say things or do things online which they would not do in the real world.

“I would ask everyone to think about the content they post of social media, some of the comments they make to others and the impact they may have.

“If you are a victim of bullying, harassment or stalking online report this to the site itself through the reporting section and take a screen shot.

“I would advise you to speak with someone you trust about this.”

Insp Kemp has recently launched a Facebook Live video to engage with the public and answer questions regarding all aspects of Cyber crime.

Microsoft Scam phone call
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

He added: “The vast majority of these offences are preventable by taking simple steps to protect yourself.

“I would ask everyone to ensure that they maintain up to date anti – virus software, ensure that passwords are complex and not written down and never reveal any banking details/passwords or other private information to anyone who calls, emails or contacts you unexpectedly.

“If you do get receive contact from someone who you are not expecting such as a bank, technology company put the phone down, visit their official website and ring them back from the numbers listed”.

For more information on cyber crime go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/cyber

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Woman lost £14k to telephone scammers claiming to be from Microsoft

Carole Pearson tells of heartbreak after cold call rip-off

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Organisations
Facebook
West Yorkshire Police

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Sports shop quits Huddersfield town centre over controversial 'bus gates'
  2. M62
    M62 closed after 'distressed' man spotted on bridge near Brighouse
  3. Huddersfield
    When do the UK clocks go back in 2016?
  4. Crime
    Are you a micro-criminal? See how many bad deeds you tick off our list
  5. Huddersfield
    Turn back the clock as vintage lorries hit Huddersfield's streets

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent