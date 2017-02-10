Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social services bosses have disputed they are leaving vulnerable people for months without care.

ITV News claimed Kirklees Council was one of the worst at leaving people waiting for help.

It said it was one of 10 councils in England with the longest delays in providing a long term adult care package.

The national news report came after Kirklees told ITV one person had waited 181 days – about six months – last year.

The council has now confirmed the person who waited 181 days for a permanent care package had received interim care from day one.

Cabinet member for adult social care, Clr Viv Kendrick, said: “We currently provide care for everyone who is assessed as having care needs across the district.

“In the cases quoted, those waiting for permanent arrangements to be finalised are still receiving the care they need from short term providers.

“The person who has waited 181 days is receiving temporary support until we arrive at a permanent care arrangement.”

Clr Kendrick said 22 other people had waits of more than 100 days – but they were also provided temporary care from the outset.

She added: “While there are sometimes delays in agreeing the best long term care and support arrangements, nobody is left without the care they need while we reach those conclusions.

“Everyone who is assessed as having care needs has those needs met.”