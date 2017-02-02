Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A failed asylum seeker has appeared in court after selling a large quantity of unmarked cigarettes in a store.

Aram Khder, originally from Iraq, pleaded guilty to possessing unmarked tobacco products and offering them for sale.

He was fined but a judge in Huddersfield ordered UK Border Agency officials to look into his case after hearing that the 28-year-old had been refused permission to stay in the UK.

HMRC officers raided the Global Groceries store in Bradford Road on October 26.

They were looking for illicit tobacco products, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

They found 9,680 cigarettes and 3.8 kilograms of hand rolling tobacco hidden in a drawer in the back of the counter.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that none of these items carried the required UK duty paid fiscal marks.

Mr Astin said: “He said he’d been working there since the day before but admitted selling the tobacco products.

“The unpaid duty on this was £2,455 for the cigarettes and the tobacco was £752.”

The court heard that Khder had been in the country since 2008 but the Home Office refused his application to remain as an asylum seeker twice.

Khder, currently living in the Bradford area, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

District Judge Vincent McDade added: “There’s never been any permission for failed asylum seekers to work as that would be an incentive for them to stay.”