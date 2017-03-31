Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield care home which looks after frail people with dementia is set to close.

The decision to shut Woodlands Care Home on Sands Lane means 46 residents could need new homes and up to 60 jobs could be at risk.

Owner, Four Seasons Healthcare, has been under pressure to improve standards following its rating as “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission in January.

The company says the cost of building work required to bring the home up to standard and its remote location, close to Dewsbury District Golf Club, meant closure was inevitable.

A spokesman said: “After careful consideration, Four Seasons Health Care plans to cease operating Woodlands Care Home in Mirfield.

“The company is undertaking a consultation process with the staff about the proposed closure.

“The plan to cease operating the home has not been arrived at easily, but we think it is unavoidable based on a combination of factors.

“The internal configuration of the building means the environment presents significant challenges in caring for people, many of whom have complex needs.

“As we struggle to maintain the standards that we expect to provide, we are not prepared to continue with the home.

“The premises would require very substantial work to bring it to our expectations of a modern care home and we think the residents’ care needs can be met better in an alternative environment.

“A secondary consideration is that the home has a remote location that is not easily accessible.

“The wellbeing of the people living in the home is our priority and we will work closely with Kirklees Council’s Social Services team and other care commissioning stakeholders to ensure that the residents and their families are supported to find suitable alternative placements.

“Woodlands will continue to provide care while we allow plenty of time for the most appropriate arrangements to be made for all residents.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Despite making every effort to find a way for Four Seasons to keep the home open the council and Central Commissioning Group, (which buys and plans hospital and community services for the Kirklees community), accept their final decision to close.

“We are now putting in place a plan to ensure the residents are safely transferred to new care and support placements.

“We have already identified that there are a number of similar vacancies in some of Four Seasons' other nearby homes, and that there are sufficient places in the local care market for any families/relatives that may prefer an alternative provider.”